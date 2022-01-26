Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $301.81 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,125.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00800720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00246545 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061986 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

