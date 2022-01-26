UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($215.91) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €163.73 ($186.05).

WCH stock opened at €123.75 ($140.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.60. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

