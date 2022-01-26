Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. Twitter has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

