Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 245 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $13,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

