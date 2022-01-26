TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$3.16. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$136.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.92.

About TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

