Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.70.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.88.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

