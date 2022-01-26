Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$21.00.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.70.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.88.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
