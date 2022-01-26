Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

