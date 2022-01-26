Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,197,000. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

