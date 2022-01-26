TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LON TUI traded up GBX 12.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 258.14 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 4,307,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,671. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.97 ($6.35). The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.45.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

