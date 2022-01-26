TrustToken (TRU) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006264 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.