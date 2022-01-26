Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

