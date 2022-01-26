Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90.
In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.
Trustmark Company Profile
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
