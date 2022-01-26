Truist Financial Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

PACW opened at $47.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after buying an additional 117,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

