Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $776.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.