Truist Financial Corp Has $375,000 Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1,527.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 84,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

