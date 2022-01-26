Truist Financial Corp Has $366,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 24.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Brunswick by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

NYSE BC opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

