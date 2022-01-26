Truist Financial Corp Has $352,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

OMCL stock opened at $147.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.07 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

