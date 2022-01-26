Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $2,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

