Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Titan Machinery worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $677.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.