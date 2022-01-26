Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

