True North Commercial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.22 on Wednesday. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$637.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

