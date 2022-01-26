TROY (TROY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.92 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, TROY has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $54.51 million and $3.92 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.37 or 0.06666970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.27 or 0.99802366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052830 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

