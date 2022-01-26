Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $152.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.27, but opened at $92.64. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $89.82, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands.

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,310 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

