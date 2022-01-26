Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

TBK opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $4,021,310 over the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.