TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

TSC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $977.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

