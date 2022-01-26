TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 103.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,003,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 17.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,368.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,398.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.