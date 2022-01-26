Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Trinity Industries worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

