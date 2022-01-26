TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 5,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

