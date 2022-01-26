Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Trading Down 3.9%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

