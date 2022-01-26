Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock worth $1,686,440 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

