Totally plc (TLY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on February 25th

Totally plc (LON:TLY) announced a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Totally stock opened at GBX 33.17 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £60.47 million and a PE ratio of 55.42. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.76 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.60).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Totally in a research report on Friday, January 21st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Totally in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

