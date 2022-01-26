TokenPay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $110,728.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $779,277.09 and approximately $110,728.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,864.50 or 1.00139148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00091201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00028142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00434017 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.