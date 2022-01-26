Todd Bedrick Purchases 2,000 Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Absci Corp has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $672,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

