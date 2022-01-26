TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Critical Review

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 3.15 -$135.72 million ($0.39) -21.51

TMC the metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -11.09% -1.23% -0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.03%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

