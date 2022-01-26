TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of TimkenSteel worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMST stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $662.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

