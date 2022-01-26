Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$9.56 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 29.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.61. The company has a market cap of C$779.60 million and a PE ratio of 20.87.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

TF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. set a C$10.25 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.