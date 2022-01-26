Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 205,136 shares.The stock last traded at $12.88 and had previously closed at $12.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tidewater by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 185,755 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

