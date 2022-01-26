thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.52 ($15.36).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.94 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.18. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

