ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.79

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 7480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,983 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

