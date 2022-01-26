ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDUP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,900 shares of company stock worth $8,626,983 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $64,309,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.