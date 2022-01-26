ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of ThredUp worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,900 shares of company stock worth $8,626,983.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

