Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 14.3%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 425,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 284,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

