TheStreet Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to “B+”

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of FOXA opened at $39.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. FOX has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FOX by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FOX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 398,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

