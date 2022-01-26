THEKEY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,698.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $22,698.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

