The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,889,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 208,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 125.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

