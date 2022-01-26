The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah Acquires 50,000 Shares

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,535,180.

Parag Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Parag Shah bought 150,000 shares of Westaim stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$403,920.00.

CVE WED opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 29.68 and a quick ratio of 29.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The Westaim Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$336.74 million and a PE ratio of 38.69.

Westaim (CVE:WED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

