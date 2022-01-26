The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

