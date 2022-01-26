The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

NYSE:SMG opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

