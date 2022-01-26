The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.15

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $990.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

