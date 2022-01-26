The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 356,790 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356,790 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.23% of Thomson Reuters worth $842,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 21,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 106,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.