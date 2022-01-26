The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 123,314 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,314 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.18% of Sun Life Financial worth $450,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

SLF opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

